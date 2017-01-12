SE Asia Stocks-Largely down on Brexit...

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down on Brexit concerns; Philippines up after recent falls

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

By Sandhya Sampath Jan 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday after reports that Britain is prepared to make a "hard" exit from the European Union rekindled fears about the impact of the impending move. Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech on Tuesday that some newspapers have billed as setting the stage for a "hard Brexit".

