SE Asia Stocks-Largely down on Brexit concerns; Philippines up after recent falls
By Sandhya Sampath Jan 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday after reports that Britain is prepared to make a "hard" exit from the European Union rekindled fears about the impact of the impending move. Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech on Tuesday that some newspapers have billed as setting the stage for a "hard Brexit".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC