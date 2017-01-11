SCDF paramedics to get emergency care...

SCDF paramedics to get emergency care training in hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Under a six-year deal, 250 SCDF paramedics will undergo attachments at the emergency departments of the Singapore General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital , as well as training in simulated emergency scenarios at a new medical simulation institute. A simulation training is shown on a screen at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Medical Simulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Mon IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC