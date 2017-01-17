RPT-UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantee...

RPT-UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up

15 hrs ago

JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation has been pushing miners to build smelters to process ore locally, with concentrate shipments stopped since Jan. 12 under laws introduced in 2014.

