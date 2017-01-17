RPT-Indonesia's worried about market "psychology" with JPMorgan report

JAKARTA, Jan 20 Indonesia's reform-minded finance minister seemed to invoke memories of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis this week when explaining why she came down so hard on JPMorgan Chase & Co for downgrading the country's equity market. JPMorgan published a research report on Nov. 13 that gave Indonesia an underweight assessment, just as Southeast Asia's biggest economy was seeing an outflow of funds along with other emerging markets after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.