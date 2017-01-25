Riau Islands calls on S'pore to improve treatment of Indonesians

BATAM: The authorities in Riau Islands have called on Singapore to improve its immigration treatment of Indonesian travellers entering the neighbouring city state especially during holiday seasons like the upcoming Chinese New Year. Riau Islands Police chief Insp Gen Sambudi Gusdian said, "Singapore's Immigration Checkpoint Authority usually opened only five out of 20 gates at the Harbour Front Centre ferry terminal during holiday seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.