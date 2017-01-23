Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, shakes hands with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte following their joint statement at the Malacanang Palace in Manila during his two-day official visit to the Philippines.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|14 hr
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
