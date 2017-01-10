Queensland MPs' entitlements laid bar...

Queensland MPs' entitlements laid bare: $500k in overseas travel for year

Politicians' travel bills and entitlements will always be a bone of contention with voters - no matter how little money they make and how many hours they work, a political expert says. With Health Minister Sussan Ley standing down from the frontbench after buying an apartment on a 2015 taxpayer-funded trip to the Gold Coast, it begs the question, what are Queensland politicians entitled to bill to the taxpayer and how much have they spent? It ranges from taxis, the cost of newsletters or barbecues to ministerial overseas travel costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

