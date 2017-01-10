Queensland MPs' entitlements laid bare: $500k in overseas travel for year
Politicians' travel bills and entitlements will always be a bone of contention with voters - no matter how little money they make and how many hours they work, a political expert says. With Health Minister Sussan Ley standing down from the frontbench after buying an apartment on a 2015 taxpayer-funded trip to the Gold Coast, it begs the question, what are Queensland politicians entitled to bill to the taxpayer and how much have they spent? It ranges from taxis, the cost of newsletters or barbecues to ministerial overseas travel costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC