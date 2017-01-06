Proton Iriz spotted in Indonesia - launching soon?
Proton has talked up exports of the Iriz for some time, but so far it has yet to happen. However, Indonesian auto portal AutoNetMagz.com has managed to scour photos of the B-segment hatchback in Jakarta, which hints of an impending launch in the archipelago.
