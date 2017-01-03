Over 126,000 Singaporeans use SkillsFuture Credit in 2016
SINGAPORE: More than 126,000 Singaporeans used their SkillsFuture Credit by the end of the scheme's inaugural year in 2016, according to a SkillsFuture press release issued on Sunday . In a bid to re-skill or up-skill themselves, 34 per cent of applicants used the scheme more than once.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Sat
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Fri
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC