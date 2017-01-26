NUS to ban 'negative' activities from...

NUS to ban 'negative' activities from freshmen orientation camps

Such 'negative features' may include ragging; causing physical or mental harm; intimidating; ridiculing or humiliating others; lewdness, raunchiness, promoting deliberate close body contact and instilling fear, said NUS. SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore on Thursday issued a new framework that bans activities with "negative features" from freshman orientation camps.

