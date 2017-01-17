NUS Pro-Chancellor re-appointed to Pr...

NUS Pro-Chancellor re-appointed to Presidential Advisers Council

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

With effect from Jan 2, Mr Po'ad Mattar will serve on the Council for a further period of four years. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam has re-appointed National University of Singapore Pro-Chancellor Po'ad Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers , the President's Office announced in a news release on Tuesday .

Chicago, IL

