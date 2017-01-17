Nine Indonesians dead, 29 missing after boat capsizes off Malaysia
A boat ferrying 40 people from Indonesia capsized off Malaysia's coast on Monday and at least nine people were killed and nearly 30 were missing, the latest accident involving migrant workers in overloaded boats. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said it had recovered the bodies of six women and three men and rescued two people from the early morning accident.
