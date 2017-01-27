New shipping route seen to spur PH-In...

New shipping route seen to spur PH-Indonesia trade

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The opening of the shipping route within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia- the Philippine East ASEAN Growth Area is expected to further enhance trading between the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the Department of Trade and Industry . A Roll-on Roll-off ferry service will begin plying the Davao City-General Santos-Bitung, Indonesia route on April 28, 2017, which will provide a faster and cheaper channel of trading goods among EAGA's key cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC