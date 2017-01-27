New shipping route seen to spur PH-Indonesia trade
The opening of the shipping route within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia- the Philippine East ASEAN Growth Area is expected to further enhance trading between the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the Department of Trade and Industry . A Roll-on Roll-off ferry service will begin plying the Davao City-General Santos-Bitung, Indonesia route on April 28, 2017, which will provide a faster and cheaper channel of trading goods among EAGA's key cities.
Read more at Manila Bulletin.
