New shipping route seen to spur PH-Indonesia trade

The opening of the shipping route within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia- the Philippine East ASEAN Growth Area is expected to further enhance trading between the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the Department of Trade and Industry . A Roll-on Roll-off ferry service will begin plying the Davao City-General Santos-Bitung, Indonesia route on April 28, 2017, which will provide a faster and cheaper channel of trading goods among EAGA's key cities.

