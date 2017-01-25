'Nazi goreng' no more: Controversial Indonesian cafe shuts
A controversial Nazi-themed cafe in Indonesia with swastika-bearing walls has closed over a lack of customers, a lawyer said Thursday, but pledged it would reopen at a bigger location. The SoldatenKaffee , which also sports a painting of Adolf Hitler, sparked global outrage when reports about the unusual venue in the city of Bandung surfaced several years ago.
