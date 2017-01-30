Murky Indonesian cults in the spotlig...

Murky Indonesian cults in the spotlight after scandals

South China Morning Post

In recent times in Indonesia, the deep-rooted belief in the occult has taken a dark turn with several cases of cult leaders facing allegations ranging from murder to fraud and sexual assault Desperate and despondent after losing an Indonesian local election, Abdul Junaidi was the perfect prey for a charismatic cult leader promising great wealth and political success. Lured in with assurances that he would see his money multiply, the sugar cane farmer handed over 200 million rupiah to the sect.

Chicago, IL

