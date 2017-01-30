Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead

Ko Ni, legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's party, was shot as he got into a taxi by an unknown assassin. There were no reports on possible motives behind the murder of Ko Ni [Phyo Thiha Cho/Myanmar Now via Reuters] Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Myanmar city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead the previous day, The 63-year-old was an expert in constitutional law and adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy party that came to power in April.

