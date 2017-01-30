Mourners gather for funeral of Myanma...

Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Ko Ni, legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's party, was shot as he got into a taxi by an unknown assassin. There were no reports on possible motives behind the murder of Ko Ni [Phyo Thiha Cho/Myanmar Now via Reuters] Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Myanmar city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead the previous day, The 63-year-old was an expert in constitutional law and adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy party that came to power in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Fri Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC