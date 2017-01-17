More than 20 killed, dozens injured a...

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

Twenty three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday after a fire ripped through a boat carrying nearly 250 people to islands north of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the city's search and rescue agency said. The Zahro Express caught fire shortly after leaving Muara Angke port in North Jakarta.

Chicago, IL

