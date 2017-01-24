Modern-day slavery: Indonesia cracks down on brutal conditions on foreign fishing boats

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Jakarta : It's hard to comprehend it happened in this century: human slaves trapped on fishing boats being whipped with poisonous stingray tails, having ice blocks thrown at them and being shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.