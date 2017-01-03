Merpati B735 at Makassar on Dec 26th ...

Merpati B735 at Makassar on Dec 26th 2011, temporary runway excursion on landing

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

Last Update: Wednesday, Jan 4th 2017 15:49Z 19900 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Jan 7th 2017 A Merpati Nusantara Boeing 737-500, registration PK-MDT performing flight MZ-755 from Manado to Makassar with 58 passengers and 6 crew, landed on Makassar's runway 13 but veered right off the runway and ran over the runway shoulder for about 375 meters before returning onto the runway. The aircraft slowed without further incident and taxied to the apron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Tue Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC