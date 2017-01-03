Merpati B735 at Makassar on Dec 26th 2011, temporary runway excursion on landing

Last Update: Wednesday, Jan 4th 2017 15:49Z 19900 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Jan 7th 2017 A Merpati Nusantara Boeing 737-500, registration PK-MDT performing flight MZ-755 from Manado to Makassar with 58 passengers and 6 crew, landed on Makassar's runway 13 but veered right off the runway and ran over the runway shoulder for about 375 meters before returning onto the runway. The aircraft slowed without further incident and taxied to the apron.

