Megawati pledges support for threaten...

Megawati pledges support for threatened Indonesian Government

2 hrs ago

Former Indonesian president Megawati Soekarnoputi has spoken about the threat facing the Indonesian government - and has promised to send her party's foot soldiers onto the street if necessary. Her address comes as police are under pressure to arrest a hardline Indonesian cleric who is leading the campaign against the Jokowi government.

