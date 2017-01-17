Man convicted of murder for beating wife's former lover to death

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was convicted of murder on Tuesday for beating his wife's former lover to death and dumping the man's mangled body along Lim Chu Kang Road in the early hours of Dec 29, 2013. Chia Kee Chen was arrested two days later and led police to Mr Dexmon Chua's body on Jan 1, 2014.

