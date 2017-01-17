Man convicted of murder for beating w...

Man convicted of murder for beating wife's former lover to death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was convicted of murder on Tuesday for beating his wife's former lover to death and dumping the man's mangled body along Lim Chu Kang Road in the early hours of Dec 29, 2013. Chia Kee Chen was arrested two days later and led police to Mr Dexmon Chua's body on Jan 1, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 10 hr agen bandarq 270
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... 20 hr Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC