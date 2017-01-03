Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; t...

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh, Indonesia. Authorities say a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Tue Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC