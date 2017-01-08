Let's not go overboard

Let's not go overboard

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Malaysia is a secular country and we should not let religious authorities run our country and how we should live our lives. LET'S face it the Malaysian Islamic Development Department has become so powerful as the sole authority in deciding whether any product is regarded as halal that no manufacturers would dare to go against this religious body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Sat homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Fri homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,725,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC