Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

" An Indonesian court has ruled that witness testimony will be closed to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.

