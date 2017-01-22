Japanese fashion brands coordinate Indonesian foray with JETRO
The Japan External Trade Organization is aiding the Japanese fashion industry's foray into Indonesia so it can tap growing incomes in the world's fourth-most populous country. In Jakarta earlier this month, state-backed JETRO organized an event in which 21 fashion labels from Japan were presented, focusing on young people.
