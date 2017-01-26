Istana opens gates to more than 20,00...

Istana opens gates to more than 20,000 on second day of Chinese New Year

Overcast skies did not dampen the large crowds that gathered to visit the Istana on the second day of Chinese New Year, some of whom queued up for almost two hours to enter the grounds. The Istana, the official residence of the President of Singapore, opened its gates early on Sunday morning , and by the afternoon queues could be seen stretching past neighbouring Plaza Singapura.

