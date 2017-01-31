Indonesia's highest Islamic clerical body to issue fatwa on hoax news

Jakarta: Indonesia's highest Islamic clerical body is poised to issue a fatwa against hoax news amid fears that fake reports on social media are fuelling ethnic and political conflict. Fake news is a huge problem in Indonesia in the lead-up to the gubernatorial election in February, with much of it targeting the Chinese ethnicity of the current Jakarta governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok .

