Indonesia's 2016 budget deficit narro...

Indonesia's 2016 budget deficit narrows after huge spending cuts

The budget deficit for Southeast Asia's largest economy was estimated at 2.46 per cent of gross domestic product, down from 2.58 per cent in 2015. A final audited estimate will be released later this year.

