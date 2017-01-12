Indonesian traveller wins S$1 million in Changi Airport lucky draw
All it took for Ade Iskandar Roni to qualify for the draw was a S$50 T-shirt that he had bought for a friend, during his first visit to Singapore in October 2016. SINGAPORE: Ade Iskandar Roni became an instant millionaire on Sunday , when he became the latest winner of Changi Airport's "Be a Changi Millionaire" shopping promotion.
