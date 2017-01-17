Indonesian President Wants Ministers, Public Officers To Restrict Speeches To Seven Minutes
By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, Jan 21 -- "Less talk, more action." That's the gist of a circular President Joko Widodo of Indonesia has circulated to people holding public office, instructing them to restrict their speeches at events and media conferences to just seven minutes.
