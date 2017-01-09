Indonesian President urges citizens to resist intolerant hardliners
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has enlisted moderate Islamic clerics to try and convince Indonesians they need to resist the lure of intolerant hardliners. The ABC was the only Australian media outlet invited to central Java to see a major show of support for the President.
