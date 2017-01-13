Indonesian president urges banks to p...

Indonesian president urges banks to provide more loans for SMEs, fishing sector

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged national banks to provide more loans to galvanize productivity in small- and medium-sized enterprises and fishing sector. "I urge banks and other financial institutions to allocate more productive, not consumptive, loans for the SMEs and fishing sector.

