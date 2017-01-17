Indonesian police question Islamist leader as authorities warn over extremism

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Wednesday said they were investigating whether the controversial leader of a hardline Islamist group insulted the country's secular state ideology, as concern grows over the clout of fundamentalist groups. National police chief Tito Karnavian has warned against creeping Islamic extremism in the country of 250 million, home to dozens of religious and ethnic groups, and where the vast majority of citizens practice a moderate form of Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.