Indonesian Police Official Blames Sau...

Indonesian Police Official Blames Saudis for Financing Terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

Indonesia's National Police Inspector-General Tito Karnavian has informed high-ranking officials in Jakarta that Saudi Arabia has been supporting the terrorist groups in the Southeast Asian country, one of the documents released by the Yemen Cyber Army after it hacked the Saudi foreign ministry in May disclosed. The Saudi Foreign Ministry was hacked by the Yemen Cyber Army in May, and a copy of its information was sent to FNA and another one to the whistleblower website WikiLeaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... 18 hr Arndt 4
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... 19 hr homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 20 hr Old Pom 7
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC