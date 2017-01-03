Indonesian Police Official Blames Saudis for Financing Terrorists
Indonesia's National Police Inspector-General Tito Karnavian has informed high-ranking officials in Jakarta that Saudi Arabia has been supporting the terrorist groups in the Southeast Asian country, one of the documents released by the Yemen Cyber Army after it hacked the Saudi foreign ministry in May disclosed. The Saudi Foreign Ministry was hacked by the Yemen Cyber Army in May, and a copy of its information was sent to FNA and another one to the whistleblower website WikiLeaks.
