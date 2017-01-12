Indonesian police free 8 men deported...

Indonesian police free 8 men deported from Singapore over IS images

Riau Island police chief shows a picture of the eight suspects who were deported from Malaysia's Johor Bahru, as he speaks at a conference in Batam, Indonesia's Riau Island. JAKARTA: Indonesian police have released the eight men who were deported from Singapore earlier this week for possessing Islamic State images, saying their investigations found no known links to the militant group.

