Indonesian police arrest ferry captain after deadly fire

14 hrs ago

A paramedic collects DNA sample from a family member to help identify the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others.

