Indonesian police arrest ferry captain after deadly fire
A paramedic collects DNA sample from a family member to help identify the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|4 hr
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Dec 27
|Sam
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
