Indonesian 'people smuggler' to face court
An Indonesian accused of organising the passage of hundreds of asylum seekers into Australia is set to face trial for people smuggling over his alleged role in the cash for boat turn-back scandal. When Abraham Louhenapessy, otherwise known as Captain Bram, was arrested in Jakarta in September last year, Indonesian police said Australia should "trust them" to bring the matter to court.
