Indonesian minister grants awards to Garuda Indonesia flight attendants

JAKARTA: Two Garuda Indonesia flight attendants, Vera and Ninik Septinawati, have received awards from Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi for taking the initiative to help an elderly passenger get off the plane on a Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta flight on Saturday. "Their spontaneity in helping passengers who are in need of help is very important in the transportation sector," Budi said as quoted on the Transportation Ministry's official Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.