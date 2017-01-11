Indonesian minister grants awards to Garuda Indonesia flight attendants
JAKARTA: Two Garuda Indonesia flight attendants, Vera and Ninik Septinawati, have received awards from Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi for taking the initiative to help an elderly passenger get off the plane on a Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta flight on Saturday. "Their spontaneity in helping passengers who are in need of help is very important in the transportation sector," Budi said as quoted on the Transportation Ministry's official Twitter account.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
