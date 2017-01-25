Indonesian Mining Company Adaro Selec...

Indonesian Mining Company Adaro Selects SuperSurv

8 hrs ago Read more: Directions Magazine

Supergeo is glad to announce that PT Adaro Indonesia has selected SuperSurv to assist spatial data collection in the field. Founded in 1982, Jakarta, PT Adaro Indonesia is the core subsidiary of Adaro Energy, one of the largest mining and energy group in Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

