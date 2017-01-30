Indonesian envoy wraps up pragmatic tenure
Indonesian Ambassador John Aristianto Prasetio held his last meeting Thursday with Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, wrapping up 4 1/2 years in Korea that culminated in President Joko Widodo's visit last year amid deepening bilateral ties. The event took place in a "warm environment" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, according to the Indonesian Embassy, with both diplomats taking stock of bilateral progress before and after Widodo's state visit to Korea last May. "This great achievement was only possible with the support of Ambassador John.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC