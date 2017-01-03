Indonesian Elected Rep Found Hanged
By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, Jan 9 -- A member of an Indonesian District House of Representatives was found hanged to death in a room of his house in Malang, eastern Java, according to news portals today. Sandy Pratama Putra, 28, the elected representative of Parti Nasional Demokratik for Kota Batu, was found hanged yesterday by members of his family at their home in Jalan Raya Tlekung, the reports said.
