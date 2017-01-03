Indonesian Elected Rep Found Hanged

Indonesian Elected Rep Found Hanged

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, Jan 9 -- A member of an Indonesian District House of Representatives was found hanged to death in a room of his house in Malang, eastern Java, according to news portals today. Sandy Pratama Putra, 28, the elected representative of Parti Nasional Demokratik for Kota Batu, was found hanged yesterday by members of his family at their home in Jalan Raya Tlekung, the reports said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Sat homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Fri homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC