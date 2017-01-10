Indonesian consul to Darwin says repe...

Indonesian consul to Darwin says repercussions possible after military strain with Australia

Repercussions for the Top End from the recent strain on national military ties between Australia and Indonesia are yet to be determined, the Indonesian consul to the Northern Territory has said. Darwin has been the training ground for Indonesian troops for a number of years, confirming the Top End's long history with Indonesia as friend and ally.

