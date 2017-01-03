Indonesian boat captain to be prosecuted for negligence after deadly fire
Rescue team use inflatable raft as they search for victims after a fire ripped through a boat carrying tourists in the waters of Jakarta Bay, Indonesia, January 2, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via Indonesia plans to prosecute the captain of a tourist boat for negligence after a fire ripped through the vessel on New Year's Day, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens, police said on Tuesday.
