Indonesian anti-graft agency detains Constitutional Court judge
Indonesia's anti-corruption agency has detained a Constitutional Court judge in connection with a graft investigation, the court's chief justice said on Thursday. Chief Justice Arief Hidayat said the judge, Patrialis Akbar, would be suspended from duty and possibly sacked if found to have violated the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Mon
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC