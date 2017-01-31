Indonesian ambassador farewells Austr...

Indonesian ambassador farewells Australia

Jakarta's outgoing ambassador to Australia has warned the darkest of days should not define the future of the Australian-Indonesian relationship. "We should not let some of our darkest periods in our relationship define our future relationship," he told the gathering.

