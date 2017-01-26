Indonesian airline Garuda still plans...

Indonesian airline Garuda still plans U.S. flights despite Trump policy

Indonesian airline Garuda Indonesia still plans to start flying to the United States this year despite U.S. President Donald Trump's travel policy, a spokesman for the company said on Monday. Trump signed a directive on Friday banning the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries, though his administration has since tempered a key element of the move in the face of a mounting global backlash.

