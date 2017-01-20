Indonesia to hand over aid in Sittwe
KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will be in Sittwe tomorrow to hand over the country's humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State. She said the aid was sent from Jakarta on Dec 29 and it has since arrived in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State.
