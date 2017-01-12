Indonesia seeks public's help to figh...

Indonesia seeks public's help to fight fake news ahead of polls

14 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

WITH the Jakarta gubernatorial election looming closer, Indonesia is stepping up its anti-hoax campaign with a nationwide initiative that will effectively turn the public into cyber sleuths and help the government weed out fake news on the Internet. According to Jakarta Post , apart from the highly-criticised practice of blocking sites deemed to contain harmful information, a special site has been set up to enable the public to report online hoaxes.

