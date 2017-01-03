Indonesia says military acted alone to suspend cooperation with Australia
Indonesia's military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia's armed forces last week, Indonesian officials said on Wednesday, after what media described as insulting teaching materials were found at a base in Western Australia. FILE PHOTO: Australian and Indonesian Army soldiers prepare for a charge on the bayonet assault course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia, October 10, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Tue
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Dec 27
|Sam
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC