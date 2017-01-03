Indonesia says military acted alone t...

Indonesia says military acted alone to suspend cooperation with Australia

Indonesia's military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia's armed forces last week, Indonesian officials said on Wednesday, after what media described as insulting teaching materials were found at a base in Western Australia. FILE PHOTO: Australian and Indonesian Army soldiers prepare for a charge on the bayonet assault course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia, October 10, 2014.

Chicago, IL

