Indonesia reconsidering TPP plans, eyes bilateral deals
JAKARTA: Indonesia is interested in pursuing a bilateral economic partnership with the United States after the world's biggest economy abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord, an Indonesian official said on Wednesday. Southeast Asia's biggest economy is also reconsidering its intention to join the TPP, Dewi Fortuna Anwar, deputy secretary of the office of the vice president, told Reuters.
